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Europe Unites to Tackle Energy Market Disruptions Amid Iran Crisis

European Union energy ministers are set to meet to coordinate a response to oil and gas market disruptions caused by the Iran conflict. The EU, heavily dependent on imports, is considering measures to stabilize markets and secure supplies, as prices soar with the Strait of Hormuz closure and Middle East attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:09 IST
Europe Unites to Tackle Energy Market Disruptions Amid Iran Crisis
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European Union energy ministers are preparing to hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to devise a coordinated response to the significant disruptions in oil and gas markets triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict, according to an internal EU document.

Since the onset of tensions on February 28, European gas prices have soared over 70%, driven by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. The EU document urges ministers to propose specific measures to address the increasingly tight oil and gas markets and stresses the importance of avoiding uncoordinated national actions that could further unsettle market conditions.

Despite short-term supply security from Norway and the U.S., Shell's CEO has issued warnings of potential shortages by April, with jet fuel, diesel, and gasoline supplies under threat. EU officials are recommending early gas storage initiatives to prevent later supply crunches that could exacerbate price surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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