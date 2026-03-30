Europe Unites to Tackle Energy Market Disruptions Amid Iran Crisis

European Union energy ministers are preparing to hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to devise a coordinated response to the significant disruptions in oil and gas markets triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict, according to an internal EU document.

Since the onset of tensions on February 28, European gas prices have soared over 70%, driven by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. The EU document urges ministers to propose specific measures to address the increasingly tight oil and gas markets and stresses the importance of avoiding uncoordinated national actions that could further unsettle market conditions.

Despite short-term supply security from Norway and the U.S., Shell's CEO has issued warnings of potential shortages by April, with jet fuel, diesel, and gasoline supplies under threat. EU officials are recommending early gas storage initiatives to prevent later supply crunches that could exacerbate price surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)