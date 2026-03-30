FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions; Energy Stocks Hit Record High

London's FTSE 100 advanced on Monday, buoyed by mining and energy stocks reacting to rising commodity prices. Despite these gains, market sentiment remained uncertain as the Middle East conflict entered its fifth week.

Rio Tinto emerged as a significant contributor to the FTSE 100's rise, climbing 3.5% after successfully resuming operations at its Pilbara iron ore port terminals following a cyclone's disruption. Energy stocks soared to unprecedented heights alongside spiking crude oil prices, with Brent crude poised for a historic monthly surge.

Meanwhile, Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves is poised to caution G7 economies against unilateral actions, such as new trade barriers amid the Iran conflict, highlighting potential risks to global supply chains. As travel and leisure stocks faced declines, British mortgage and consumer credit figures defied expectations, with major reports anticipated later this week.