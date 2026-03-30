Poland Caps Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

In a decisive move to cushion consumers from escalating fuel costs, Poland's Energy Ministry announced a cap on unleaded 95 petrol prices, setting them at 6.16 zlotys ($1.65) per litre starting Tuesday.

The government introduced this measure as part of daily fuel price controls, which have become necessary due to the prevailing conflicts in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Poland previously declared a reduction in fuel taxes and a new price ceiling strategy designed to lessen the economic impact of the regional unrest. Currently, the exchange rate is $1 to 3.7293 zlotys.

(With inputs from agencies.)