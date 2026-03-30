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Poland Caps Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

Poland has introduced a fuel price cap of 6.16 zlotys per litre for unleaded 95 petrol, effective Tuesday. The Energy Ministry made this announcement as part of measures to control fuel costs, driven by the Middle Eastern conflicts that have prompted Poland to reduce fuel taxes and set pump price limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:55 IST
Poland Caps Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Conflict
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In a decisive move to cushion consumers from escalating fuel costs, Poland's Energy Ministry announced a cap on unleaded 95 petrol prices, setting them at 6.16 zlotys ($1.65) per litre starting Tuesday.

The government introduced this measure as part of daily fuel price controls, which have become necessary due to the prevailing conflicts in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Poland previously declared a reduction in fuel taxes and a new price ceiling strategy designed to lessen the economic impact of the regional unrest. Currently, the exchange rate is $1 to 3.7293 zlotys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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