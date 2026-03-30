Dollar Stands Tall Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. dollar nears a 10-month high amid ongoing Middle East tensions and incentives from Iran and the U.S. Mixed signals from both countries have led to uncertainties in global markets, driving the dollar's safe-haven appeal. Market expectations on U.S. jobs data could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.
The U.S. dollar hovered near a 10-month high on Monday, inching towards its largest monthly gain since last July as the Middle East conflict added uncertainty to the economic landscape. Despite mixed signals from Iran and the U.S., markets remained on edge as more U.S. troops arrived in the region.
These developments have bolstered the dollar's safe-haven status, benefiting particularly as the U.S. remains a net crude exporter. Barclays reported that dollar sentiment reached nearly 'max bullish' levels, according to growth proxies and rate differentials.
The euro and yen struggled against the dollar, while the ECB and Japan signaled responses to stabilize their currencies amid rising oil prices. Markets now keenly await U.S. jobs data, which could further impact expectations on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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