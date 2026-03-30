Market Uncertainty Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Focus on Oil and Stocks

U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick on Monday following sharp declines due to heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. This geopolitical friction has steered investor attention and market behavior, with President Donald Trump's remarks on "taking the oil in Iran" stirring additional unease.

The entry of Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi militia into the conflict over the weekend and an increase in U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East continues to add to global instability. The potential for significant oil flow disruptions has driven prices up, affecting energy stocks positively, including leading firms like Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

While U.S. markets grapple with these developments, Wall Street indexes reflect a continuous trend downwards as they navigate correction territories. The Federal Reserve remains under scrutiny, as investors keep a close watch on comments from its officials amidst a spike in inflation fears tied to rising oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)