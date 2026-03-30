Sisi Pleads with Trump to Halt Gulf Conflict Amid Oil Crisis Fears

In a high-stakes plea at the Egypt Energy Show 2026, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to avert further conflict with Iran. Sisi underscored Trump's pivotal role, urging action to prevent a conflict that threatens economic stability globally.

Highlighting the peril of rising oil prices, Sisi warned of potential global economic fallout. "I fear that targeting energy facilities will have serious repercussions," he stated, echoing market concerns that oil could surpass $200 a barrel if disruptions continue.

The Gulf Cooperation Council's Secretary-General condemned Iran's aggression, warning its actions violated international law and threatened global energy security. These developments underscore the critical need for diplomatic intervention to stabilize this volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)