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Murakami Farm's Broccoli Super Sprouts Flourish Overseas

Murakami Farm Co. Ltd.'s Broccoli Super Sprouts, produced under license by Greenvines in Taiwan, experienced a year-on-year sales increase of 100% in FY2025. The success is attributed to rising health awareness and trust in Japanese quality, as well as an aging population. The company plans further expansion in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hiroshima | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:37 IST
Murakami Farm's Broccoli Super Sprouts Flourish Overseas
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant development, Murakami Farm Co., Ltd. has reported a doubling of sales for its Broccoli Super Sprouts in FY2025. Produced under a licensing agreement by Greenvines in Taiwan, the sprouts have captured the market by appealing to health-conscious consumers and benefitting from a strong reputation for quality and safety.

The collaboration began in 2021, with shipments starting the following year. Murakami Farm's comprehensive knowledge in seed selection, production, and quality management has been crucial to the successful adoption of Broccoli Super Sprouts in the Taiwanese market, which is attracted by the high concentrations of the health-beneficial compound sulforaphane.

Looking forward, Murakami Farm aims to strengthen its business foundation in Asia and continue expanding its overseas ventures. The company plans to introduce advanced plant factory techniques ensuring reliable year-round production, believing that global interest in functional sprout products will sustain its market growth.

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