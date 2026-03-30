Left Menu

German Inflation Surges Amidst Energy Price Hike

Germany experienced a rise in inflation to 2.8% year-on-year in March, driven by soaring energy prices amid the Iran conflict. This EU-harmonised rate aligns with forecasts, marking a significant leap from February's 2.0%. Core inflation remained steady at 2.5%, unaffected by food and energy price volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:42 IST
German Inflation Surges Amidst Energy Price Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's inflation rate accelerated to 2.8% in March, according to preliminary data from the federal statistics office. The uptick, driven primarily by rising energy costs, corresponds with analyst projections and follows a 2.0% rate in February.

Energy prices jumped by 7.2% compared to the same month in the previous year, marking the first increase since December 2023 and coinciding with geopolitical tensions related to the Iran war.

Despite the surge in overall inflation, core inflation, which excludes the volatile sectors of food and energy, remained stable from the previous month at 2.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

 India
2
NCLAT Limits Insolvency Proceedings to Gurgaon Project 'Aspirations'

NCLAT Limits Insolvency Proceedings to Gurgaon Project 'Aspirations'

 India
3
Lodha Developers Secures Rs 500 Crore Via Debentures

Lodha Developers Secures Rs 500 Crore Via Debentures

 India
4
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation Workforce

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation W...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026