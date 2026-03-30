Wall Street Set for Recovery Amid Iran Conflict Talks

Wall Street's main indexes are poised for a noticeable rebound on Monday, following President Donald Trump's comments regarding the U.S. and Iran negotiations amid amplifying Middle East tensions.

Trump indicated serious talks with a 'more reasonable regime' to resolve the ongoing conflict, while warning of U.S. actions against Iranian facilities if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. These developments come as Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi militia intensified their participation in the conflict, leading to the U.S. deploying additional troops to the Middle East. Pakistan, acting as a mediator, announced potential 'meaningful talks' coming soon.

Following this news, oil prices escalated, pushing energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron upwards in premarket trading. Despite the geopolitical strife, the S&P 500 index shows a less than 10% drop since the conflict's onset, with experts suggesting today's market movements might represent a technical bounce due to oversold conditions. Looking ahead, investors await speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams, along with upcoming labor market data, to gauge economic health. The Iran-induced oil price spike revives inflation concerns, influencing Federal Reserve policy expectations. Meanwhile, shares of Sysco dropped significantly due to a substantial acquisition deal, as aluminum companies saw gains amidst peak metal prices.