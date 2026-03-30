Wall Street Bounces Back After Trump's Comments

Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a rebound on Monday after suffering declines during the previous session. This recovery followed President Donald Trump's comments regarding potential talks between the U.S. and Iran, even as the Middle East conflict intensified.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 116.4 points, or 0.26%, to an opening figure of 45,283.06. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 34.5 points, or 0.54%, reaching 6,403.37 at the opening.

The Nasdaq Composite also opened positively, rising by 147.9 points, or 0.71%, with an initial value of 21,096.243. This positive movement in the markets came despite the broader regional tensions affecting investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)