Wall Street Bounces Back After Trump's Comments
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher after declines in the previous session, following President Trump's remarks on U.S.-Iran talks. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showed increases in early trading, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a rebound on Monday after suffering declines during the previous session. This recovery followed President Donald Trump's comments regarding potential talks between the U.S. and Iran, even as the Middle East conflict intensified.
In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 116.4 points, or 0.26%, to an opening figure of 45,283.06. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 34.5 points, or 0.54%, reaching 6,403.37 at the opening.
The Nasdaq Composite also opened positively, rising by 147.9 points, or 0.71%, with an initial value of 21,096.243. This positive movement in the markets came despite the broader regional tensions affecting investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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