Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes rebounded in volatile trading on Monday, following sharp declines in the previous session, thanks to President Donald Trump's statements on ongoing U.S.-Iran discussions amidst widening Middle East tensions.

Trump revealed serious negotiations with what he termed a 'more reasonable regime' to resolve the conflict, while reiterating threats to open the Strait of Hormuz or face U.S. military action against Iranian oil infrastructure. These comments followed the entry of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia into the conflict.

The S&P 500 Energy Index saw a 1.5% rise, with Exxon Mobil and Chevron shares increasing by 3% and 1.5% respectively. Financials gained 0.8% following the U.S. Department of Labor's guidelines on adding alternative assets to 401(k) plans. Asset managers like Blackstone and KKR saw gains, while investors watch for Jerome Powell's upcoming comments.