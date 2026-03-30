Currency Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict: Impact on Global Markets

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, global currency markets faced significant fluctuations on Monday. Concerns about the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran pushed the euro 0.36% lower against the dollar, reaching $1.1466, and sterling fell 0.54% to $1.3185, its weakest since early December.

Rising oil prices, a byproduct of the conflict, have heightened fears of inflation, potentially stifling economic growth and affecting consumer finances. Investors, concerned about growth, are scrutinizing vulnerable markets like the UK and EU. "The sentiment is shifting," noted Noel Dixon of State Street Global Markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's yen gained 0.51% against the dollar, buoyed by warnings from Japan's currency authorities regarding possible interventions to curb speculative currency movements. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has also hinted at a possible interest rate increase to manage inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)