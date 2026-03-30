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Currency Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict: Impact on Global Markets

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, global currencies faced turbulence on Monday. The euro and sterling weakened against the dollar, while rising oil prices threatened economic growth. Japan issued strong warnings of currency intervention as the yen edged lower, raising concerns about inflation and growth impacts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:45 IST
Currency Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict: Impact on Global Markets
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Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, global currency markets faced significant fluctuations on Monday. Concerns about the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran pushed the euro 0.36% lower against the dollar, reaching $1.1466, and sterling fell 0.54% to $1.3185, its weakest since early December.

Rising oil prices, a byproduct of the conflict, have heightened fears of inflation, potentially stifling economic growth and affecting consumer finances. Investors, concerned about growth, are scrutinizing vulnerable markets like the UK and EU. "The sentiment is shifting," noted Noel Dixon of State Street Global Markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's yen gained 0.51% against the dollar, buoyed by warnings from Japan's currency authorities regarding possible interventions to curb speculative currency movements. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has also hinted at a possible interest rate increase to manage inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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