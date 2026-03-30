Volatile US Stock Market Responds to Climbing Oil Prices Amid Middle East Conflict

U.S. stock markets are experiencing volatility as oil prices rise in response to uncertainty surrounding the war with Iran's resolution. The S&P 500 slightly increased by 0.1 percent in early trading following the previous week's significant declines driven by the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, financial markets globally remain cautious, with European stocks showing gains but mixed performances in Asian markets. Brent crude oil prices surged by 3.2 percent, compounded by weekend developments in the Middle East. The focal point for investors is the continued flow of oil and natural gas from the Persian Gulf, amid fears of escalating inflation.

President Donald Trump's optimistic statements on progress with Iran, coupled with threats, influence market sentiment. However, skepticism persists among investors about the war's end, affecting stock prices, which are currently seen as more affordable compared to pre-war levels. Observers predict an end to the market correction, contingent on Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)