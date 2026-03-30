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G7 Finance Leaders Unite to Stabilize Global Energy Markets

Finance leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers are taking decisive actions to stabilize energy markets and minimize economic impacts from disruptions. In response to rising oil prices and supply challenges exacerbated by geopolitical events, the G7 has pledged coordinated efforts and support for maintaining energy market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:40 IST
G7 Finance Leaders Unite to Stabilize Global Energy Markets
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On Monday, finance leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers declared their readiness to implement 'all necessary measures' to stabilize energy markets and mitigate broader economic disruptions.

In a teleconference convened by France, G7 finance and energy ministers, alongside central bank officials, addressed market volatility stemming from the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The G7's commitment includes maintaining energy flows and supporting the International Energy Agency's initiatives to release strategic oil reserves, as part of efforts to manage rising prices and stabilize markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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