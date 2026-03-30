In a significant policy shift, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree aimed at overhauling the national production of animal vaccines. The decision comes in response to a severe cattle disease outbreak in the Novosibirsk region, which led to mass livestock culling and rare public protests.

The decree merges various state-owned enterprises into the Russian Biological Industry Company, with objectives set on securing technological independence and sustainable veterinary development. The initiative is meant to bolster the country's veterinary medicine sector by encouraging investment and reducing reliance on foreign imports.

Amidst allegations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture of a potential foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, Russian officials emphasize ongoing and increased domestic vaccine production capacity, signaling a dramatic shift in reliance from foreign producers due to Western sanctions imposed in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)