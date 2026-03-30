Global Markets React: Oil Price Surge Amid Gulf Tensions

Benchmark oil prices soared on Monday, influenced heavily by rising tensions in the Middle East. Wall Street and European stocks also experienced gains amid volatile trading as global investors eyed the escalating Gulf conflict with concern, fearing it could fuel inflation and trigger a worldwide recession.

U.S. crude rose 2.17% to $101.78 per barrel, while Brent crude hit $112.94 per barrel. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remained high as Trump announced ongoing discussions with Iranian leaders and warned of military action should they fail to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Market volatility arose, with aluminum prices hitting four-year highs, impacting sectors such as fuel, food, and pharmaceuticals. Analysts predict continued financial turmoil unless the conflict deescalates swiftly, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell affirmed the central bank's focus on returning inflation to 2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)