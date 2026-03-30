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Turning Fields to Pavements: India's Bio-Bitumen Revolution

India has pioneered a groundbreaking technology to convert crop waste into bio-bitumen, significantly reducing reliance on imported bitumen. This innovation not only resolves crop waste burning issues but also advances infrastructure development. The technology has garnered attention from various industries, promising economic and environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:34 IST
Turning Fields to Pavements: India's Bio-Bitumen Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable stride toward sustainable infrastructure development, India has introduced an innovative technology to transform crop waste into bio-bitumen. Developed by CSIR institutes, this advancement aims to cut substantial import costs by using agricultural biomass for road construction.

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the technology, which involves converting crop residues like rice straw into a renewable binder through pyrolysis, has already showcased its potential in trials. The approach not only addresses the environmental hazards of stubble burning but also supports economic resilience amid global supply disruptions.

With large-scale industry adoption in mind, technology transfer events have sparked industry interest, as highlighted by CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi. The shift toward bio-based alternatives signals a move away from petro-based bitumen, offering broad industrial applications from pest management to advanced carbon materials.

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