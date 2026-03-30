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European Shares Rise Amid Middle East Tensions: Utilities and Media Stocks Shine

European shares saw a boost as utilities and media stocks climbed, yet concerns linger due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. With potential investor fatigue and rising energy prices influencing the market, analysts predict further challenges ahead, particularly for stocks sensitive to geopolitical headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:10 IST
European Shares Rise Amid Middle East Tensions: Utilities and Media Stocks Shine
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European shares began the week strong, buoyed by gains in utilities and media stocks, but analysts caution that the relief may be fleeting as tensions in the Middle East grow. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after a challenging start, marking a temporary recovery.

Despite the day's rise, the benchmark remains 8.5% down for the month, on track for its sharpest monthly decline since March 2020. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran dominates market dynamics, exacerbated by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launching an attack on Israel over the weekend.

Further complicating the market outlook, German inflation data showed an uptick due to climbing energy prices. Analysts warn these pressures could persist, influencing markets and central bank policies, while energy sectors saw gains amidst these developments.

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