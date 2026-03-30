European Shares Rise Amid Middle East Tensions: Utilities and Media Stocks Shine

European shares began the week strong, buoyed by gains in utilities and media stocks, but analysts caution that the relief may be fleeting as tensions in the Middle East grow. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after a challenging start, marking a temporary recovery.

Despite the day's rise, the benchmark remains 8.5% down for the month, on track for its sharpest monthly decline since March 2020. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran dominates market dynamics, exacerbated by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launching an attack on Israel over the weekend.

Further complicating the market outlook, German inflation data showed an uptick due to climbing energy prices. Analysts warn these pressures could persist, influencing markets and central bank policies, while energy sectors saw gains amidst these developments.