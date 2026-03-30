IndiGo Expands Gujarat Network: Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth

IndiGo Airlines has announced a significant enhancement to its network within Gujarat, with operations now spanning six cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar. Operations in these cities will recommence from April 23, aiming to bolster connectivity across the state.

An official statement revealed that IndiGo now provides direct flights from these Gujarat cities to more than 30 destinations across India. The connectivity extends internationally with flights to Dubai from Ahmedabad, alongside seamless connections across its network.

Recently, IndiGo introduced over 50 additional weekly flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport, enhancing overall access from Gujarat. This move aligns with Gujarat's burgeoning status in finance, industry, culture, and tourism, offering improved travel options while fostering regional development.