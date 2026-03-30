Brent Oil Prices Fluctuate Amid Middle East Tensions and G7 Readiness

In a tumultuous start to the week, Brent oil prices saw a dip on Monday following encouraging signals from the Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders who indicated their preparedness to stabilize volatile energy markets.

This downturn came after initial gains pushed the global benchmark close to $117 a barrel. Tensions have escalated in the Middle East, affecting vital shipping routes.

The G7's commitment to taking 'all necessary measures' underscores the international community's concern over potential economic ramifications. Meanwhile, oil price fluctuations are exacerbated by Iran's strategic maneuvers involving the Strait of Hormuz, a critical juncture for global oil and gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)