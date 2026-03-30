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Trump's Call for Arab Nations to Fund Iran War Costs

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering requesting Arab nations to cover the costs of an Iran conflict. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned ongoing talks with Iran, highlighting discrepancies between Tehran's public and private communications. Trump's interest in Arab contributions coincides with threats to Iran's energy facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:35 IST
Trump's Call for Arab Nations to Fund Iran War Costs
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump may solicit financial support from Arab countries for the expenses associated with a potential Iran war. This revelation was made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing on Monday.

Leavitt indicated that while she cannot speak directly for the President, Trump is interested in having Arab nations contribute financially. Talks between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing, with private communications differing significantly from Iran's public comments.

On the same day, Trump threatened to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure if the nation failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, labeling Tehran's rejection of U.S. peace initiatives as "unrealistic."

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