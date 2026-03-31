Market Jitters: U.S.-Iran Tensions Sway Wall Street

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Wall Street experienced a turbulent trading session on Monday. Despite President Donald Trump's comments suggesting openness to dialogue, his subsequent threats against Iran exacerbated fears, leading to uncertainties in the market.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed down as investor optimism was undercut by geopolitical concerns. Meanwhile, oil prices remained a focal point, with investors wary of potential economic fallout from the conflict.

While the Dow managed to inch upward, the broader market sentiment remained cautious. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks offered some reassurance, yet market participants continued to anticipate volatility, as energy stocks dipped and financials saw gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)