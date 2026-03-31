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Global Tensions Surge As Oil Prices Keep Rising

Benchmark oil prices have been rising with Wall Street indexes and European shares in flux amid ongoing Gulf conflict concerns. The U.S. and Iran are at an impasse over the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil supply. Economic and geopolitical uncertainty looms large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:39 IST
Global Tensions Surge As Oil Prices Keep Rising
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Oil prices continued their upward trajectory on Monday, as significant trading indices in both the U.S. and Europe wavered amidst investors' concerns over escalating Gulf conflict tensions. The situation has prompted fears of inflation spikes and increased recession risks globally.

U.S. Treasury yields fell due to growing global economic growth anxieties overshadowing inflation worries. With the war in the Gulf extending past its fourth week, President Trump indicated ongoing serious discussions with Iran to seek a resolution as tensions rise with every passing day. He reiterated a warning to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz's closure.

Economic data reveals a significant rise in Germany's inflation, driven by soaring energy costs, hinting at inevitable further increases across Europe. Meanwhile, oil prices for Brent crude and U.S. crude remain on the rise, with geopolitical strife continuing to cast a long shadow over the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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