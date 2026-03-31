Turbulent Markets Amid Middle East Tensions

On Monday, the U.S. stock market recorded a predominantly downward trend as tensions in the Middle East, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's stern warnings towards Tehran, prevailed. Despite Trump's optimistic remarks on possible peaceful conclusions with Iran, his concurrent threats concerning the Strait of Hormuz fostered market instability.

Market analysts turned their attention to how rising oil prices might influence global economic dynamics. Investment strategist Rick Meckler opined that the inconsistency in the administration's messages has led to market swings, as the fluctuating tone sends mixed signals to investors. The recent involvement of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia further fueled the conflict.

In market movements, the S&P 500 declined by 0.40% ending at 6,343.33 points, while the Nasdaq diminished by 0.73% to 20,795.20. However, the Dow Jones managed a slight rise due to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. His assurances on inflation expectations offered some reprieve amidst energy shocks, although tech stocks weighed heavily on indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)