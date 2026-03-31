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Rising Tensions in the Middle East Send Oil Prices Soaring

Oil prices saw a significant rise, with Brent reaching a record monthly increase and U.S. crude climbing above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022. This surge follows intensified conflicts in the Middle East involving the Yemeni Houthis and prompted by the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:42 IST
Rising Tensions in the Middle East Send Oil Prices Soaring
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On Monday, oil prices surged, marking significant monthly gains amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude closed at $112.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled above $100 for the first time since 2022, following expanded conflicts involving Yemeni Houthis and concerns over crucial shipping routes.

Israel's interception of Houthi drones, which targeted Israel for the first time, raises tension. Robert Yawger of Mizuho warns that disruptions in the Red Sea could further spike oil prices by $5 to $10 per barrel. The situation mirrors historic price increases, reminiscent of previous geopolitical crises.

Despite calls from world leaders, including U.S. President Trump, for de-escalation, uncertainty persists in global markets. In response, the G7 finance leaders assured measures to maintain stability, while the Fed indicated a cautious approach regarding potential economic impacts.

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