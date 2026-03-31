Market Moves Amid Oil Price Surge and Iran War Uncertainty

US stocks experienced significant fluctuations on Monday as oil prices continued to climb, fueled by the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the potential conclusion of the ongoing conflict with Iran. The financial markets displayed a strong sense of caution.

The S&P 500 index slipped by 0.4%, a movement that deepened its loss to 9.1% below its early-year records. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a slight increase of 49 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite experienced a decline of 0.7%.

The market's mixed responses come amid a whirl of weekend activities in the conflict, such as the entry of Houthi rebels into the fray. These developments have left investors questioning when oil and natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf will return to normal, amid looming fears of inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)