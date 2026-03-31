Unilever's Bold Move: $60 Billion Deal with McCormick

In a transformative move for the food industry, Unilever is on the brink of finalizing a significant merger with McCormick, potentially resulting in a new $60 billion entity. The Wall Street Journal reports that this deal could be completed by Tuesday.

As part of the arrangement, Unilever shareholders are expected to control roughly two-thirds of the merged company. This strategic unification aims to strengthen both companies' positions in the global food market.

The cash-and-stock agreement includes an estimated $16 billion in cash transactions, highlighting the scale and ambition of the merger.