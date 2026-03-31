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Unilever's Bold Move: $60 Billion Deal with McCormick

Unilever is reportedly nearing a deal to merge its food and condiments business with McCormick, creating a $60 billion food giant. Shareholders of Unilever are expected to hold approximately two-thirds of the new entity, with a cash component of $16 billion. The announcement may come as soon as Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:10 IST
Unilever's Bold Move: $60 Billion Deal with McCormick
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In a transformative move for the food industry, Unilever is on the brink of finalizing a significant merger with McCormick, potentially resulting in a new $60 billion entity. The Wall Street Journal reports that this deal could be completed by Tuesday.

As part of the arrangement, Unilever shareholders are expected to control roughly two-thirds of the merged company. This strategic unification aims to strengthen both companies' positions in the global food market.

The cash-and-stock agreement includes an estimated $16 billion in cash transactions, highlighting the scale and ambition of the merger.

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