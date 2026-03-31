Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has enacted new legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport in honor of Donald Trump. This move marks the latest in a series of initiatives to commemorate the former U.S. president with his name on various entities.

The renaming of the airport comes after Florida approved a plan last year to allocate a downtown Miami property for Trump's presidential library. This library represents another significant tribute to Trump within the state.

While supporters praise these moves as fitting tributes, critics question their appropriateness, suggesting such actions might blur lines between public honours and political affiliations.