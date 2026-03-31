Market Mayhem: Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Oil prices are poised for a historic monthly surge as Asian stocks tumble amid Middle Eastern tensions, marking a volatile month for global markets. The conflict has heightened fears of escalating inflation and potential economic slowdown, with bonds facing significant declines due to shifting interest rate expectations.

Oil's ascent, paired with market jitters over U.S., Israel, and Iran tensions, has prompted investors to move away from risky assets, seeking stability. The market briefly found solace after news of potential U.S. military de-escalation in Iran, yet indices like Nasdaq, S&P 500, and European futures showed a slight uptick.

Asian market struggles continue, with Japan and South Korea facing significant downturns. Bond and currency markets reflect a complex economic landscape, with U.S. Treasury yields increasing and the dollar emerging strongest amidst the turmoil, overshadowing many Asian currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)