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Dollar Soars Amid Global Uncertainty

The dollar is poised for its largest monthly increase since July, driven by Middle East conflicts elevating oil prices and global recession concerns. US President Trump's reported negotiation stance on Iran has little impact. Asian currencies weaken, while the US dollar's strength is supported by Treasury yields and energy export status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:10 IST
Dollar Soars Amid Global Uncertainty
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The dollar is on track for its biggest monthly gain since July, emerging as a leading safe haven amid the geopolitical upheavals in the Middle East that have propelled oil prices and spurred recession fears globally. A Wall Street Journal report indicated that President Donald Trump might cease attacks on Iran without demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, causing minimal oil price fluctuations but leaving the dollar virtually unchanged.

The dollar surged 1% against South Korea's won, reaching levels only seen during past financial crises. While the euro remains under $1.15, currencies such as the sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars are experiencing multi-month lows. Despite Japan's intervention threats, the yen weakened further. The dollar's strength is bolstered by the US position as an energy exporter, rising US Treasury yields, and a flight to cash amid the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, affecting Asian currencies significantly.

Traditional safe-haven assets like bonds, gold, and currencies including the yen and Swiss franc have seen declines as $100-a-barrel crude exposes economic vulnerabilities. The US dollar index hit its highest since last May, gaining 2.9% for March. A looming inflation spike impacts bonds, while Japan and Switzerland manage their currency responses. Riding at a near 4% increase against the franc, the dollar has also breached resistance levels for the Aussie and kiwi. Strategists at Union Bancaire Privee caution that labor data or shifts in FX-equity correlations could pose risks.

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