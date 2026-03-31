Ukrainian Drones Strikes Transneft's Baltic Oil Facilities

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian drones targeted the crude oil loading facilities of Russian pipeline monopoly, Transneft, at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, according to three industry sources familiar with the situation.

The regional governor, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed that the drones had inflicted damage on Ust-Luga yet again, as part of a spate of recent attacks.

Attempts to get a response from Transneft were unsuccessful as the company did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)