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Ukrainian Drones Strikes Transneft's Baltic Oil Facilities

Ukrainian drones targeted the crude oil facilities operated by Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft at Ust-Luga port, according to industry sources. This marks another incident in a series of attacks. Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the damage but Transneft has yet to comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:47 IST
Ukrainian Drones Strikes Transneft's Baltic Oil Facilities
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian drones targeted the crude oil loading facilities of Russian pipeline monopoly, Transneft, at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, according to three industry sources familiar with the situation.

The regional governor, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed that the drones had inflicted damage on Ust-Luga yet again, as part of a spate of recent attacks.

Attempts to get a response from Transneft were unsuccessful as the company did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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