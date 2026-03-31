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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

Ukrainian drones have targeted Russia's Ust-Luga port, hitting oil loading terminals and impacting Russia's crude export capabilities. The escalating attacks, which halted 40% of Russia's oil export capacity, showcase Kyiv's intensified strategy to disrupt Russia’s energy sector amidst rising global energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:07 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route
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Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Ust-Luga port for the fifth time in 10 days, targeting oil loading terminals and worsening Russia's oil export challenges.

Kyiv's drone attacks on Russia's Baltic ports have intensified, disrupting 40% of the country's oil export capacity and highlighting the ongoing conflict.

Ust-Luga, a crucial oil-processing hub, was attacked on multiple occasions, forcing suspensions of operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted receiving signals from allies about possibly scaling back these long-range strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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