Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Ust-Luga port for the fifth time in 10 days, targeting oil loading terminals and worsening Russia's oil export challenges.

Kyiv's drone attacks on Russia's Baltic ports have intensified, disrupting 40% of the country's oil export capacity and highlighting the ongoing conflict.

Ust-Luga, a crucial oil-processing hub, was attacked on multiple occasions, forcing suspensions of operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted receiving signals from allies about possibly scaling back these long-range strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)