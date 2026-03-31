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Dollar's Dominance: Safe Haven Status Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

The dollar is poised for its most significant monthly gain since July as the Middle East conflict propels oil prices and global recession fears. While the euro, pound, and yen face declines, the dollar benefits from the U.S.'s energy export status and investor cash flight amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:17 IST
Dollar's Dominance: Safe Haven Status Soars Amid Middle East Conflict
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The dollar is on track to achieve its greatest monthly gain since July, standing out as a robust safe-haven asset amid the Middle East conflict that has sent oil prices skyrocketing and heightened recession fears. The euro, pound, and yen have each tumbled over 2% in March, the euro and pound facing their largest falls since July, and the yen since October.

Despite President Trump's reported willingness to halt attacks on Iran, Lee Hardman of MUFG remarks on the risks that the unresolved closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses to global energy prices, underpinning the dollar's strength. A potential growth hit outside the U.S. further propels the dollar's rise.

Asian currencies, particularly South Korea's won, have suffered significant losses while Japan's finance officials prepare intervention against yen volatility. The dollar's ascent over other perceived safe assets continues as concerns over inflation, bonds, and energy-related trade deficits persist, driving its momentum through March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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