Premier Energies Launches Mega Solar Module Facility in Telangana
Premier Energies has opened a state-of-the-art 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing plant in Telangana's Seetharampur, enhancing its solar capacity to 11.1 GW. This facility, spread across 75 acres, is poised to create around 2,000 jobs, supporting India's clean energy goals and local economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Premier Energies, a leader in solar manufacturing, has commissioned a new 5.6 GW solar module facility in Seetharampur, Telangana, significantly boosting its capacity to 11.1 GW. The plant is a critical step in India's clean energy journey, spanning 75 acres and creating approximately 2,000 new jobs.
Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja announced that this hi-tech facility can produce four G12R TOPCon high-efficiency modules every 16 seconds, marking a significant milestone in their progress towards a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative highlights Premier Energies' commitment to strengthening the local economy and advancing green technology.
As a publicly listed company, Premier Energies is investing Rs 12,500 crore over three years to double its capacity and diversify into related technologies such as inverters, transformers, and battery systems. This expansion showcases the company's strategic push towards backward integration in ingot and wafer production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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