European Stocks Rally Amid Middle East Tensions: A Delicate Balance

European stocks climbed on Tuesday, driven by hopes of diminishing Middle East tensions, although concerns over the war's economic impact remain prevalent. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.6% to stand at 584.3 points by 0850 GMT, still bracing for its steepest monthly drop since 2022.

Following an upgrade to 'attractive' by UBS Securities, Swiss stocks gained roughly 1%, bouncing back from a more than 10% drop. UBS shares rose 3% amid news that Swiss lawmakers might relax regulations, enabling a capital requirement hike by $22 billion.

Investor confidence soared on reports that President Trump might halt the military campaign against Iran. Nevertheless, European equities have been affected by the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, causing disruptions in oil supplies and influencing inflation expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)