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European Stocks Rally Amid Middle East Tensions: A Delicate Balance

European stocks saw gains as hopes rose for eased Middle East tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.6%, despite being on track for its steepest monthly decline since 2022. Investor sentiment improved after reports of potential shifts in U.S. military strategies affecting the Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:57 IST
European Stocks Rally Amid Middle East Tensions: A Delicate Balance
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European stocks climbed on Tuesday, driven by hopes of diminishing Middle East tensions, although concerns over the war's economic impact remain prevalent. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.6% to stand at 584.3 points by 0850 GMT, still bracing for its steepest monthly drop since 2022.

Following an upgrade to 'attractive' by UBS Securities, Swiss stocks gained roughly 1%, bouncing back from a more than 10% drop. UBS shares rose 3% amid news that Swiss lawmakers might relax regulations, enabling a capital requirement hike by $22 billion.

Investor confidence soared on reports that President Trump might halt the military campaign against Iran. Nevertheless, European equities have been affected by the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, causing disruptions in oil supplies and influencing inflation expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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