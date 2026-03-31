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EU Prepares for Extended Energy Market Disruption Amid Iran Conflict

The European Union anticipates a protracted disruption in energy markets due to the Iran war. EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen advises member states to prepare for heightened challenges, particularly in jet fuel supplies, despite alternative sourcing options. Energy ministers will meet to coordinate a strategic response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:11 IST
EU Prepares for Extended Energy Market Disruption Amid Iran Conflict
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The European Union is bracing for an extended disruption in its energy markets, triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, as advised by EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen. This preparation comes ahead of a crucial ministerial meeting set for Tuesday.

In his March 30 letter to energy ministers, Jorgensen highlighted the importance of proactive measures, citing the EU's heavy dependency on imported fuels. Since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran ignited on February 28, European gas prices have soared by over 70%.

While Europe's crude oil and natural gas supplies remain unaffected by the Strait of Hormuz's closure, jet fuel and diesel supplies are under scrutiny. Alternative sourcing from the U.S. could partially address shortages, but strategic coordination among EU states is vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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