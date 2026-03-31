Eurozone Inflation Surge Sparks ECB Policy Dilemma

Recent data revealed that Eurozone inflation has breached the 2% target set by the European Central Bank. This jump was driven by escalating oil and gas prices tied to the ongoing Iran war, posing a quandary for the ECB as high energy costs threaten economic growth and may trigger an inflationary spiral.

In March, inflation among the Eurozone countries rose to 2.5% from 1.9% in February, as oil prices doubled. Responding to this surge, economists like Alexander Krueger warn about its potential impact on core inflation. Though the rise was below the predicted 2.6%, energy prices shot up by 4.9%.

Financial analysts now anticipate the ECB executing up to three interest rate increases this year, with the first expected in April or June. The moves aim to address potential second-wave inflationary effects stemming from persistently high energy costs. The ECB's next meeting is scheduled for April 30, amid varying opinions on the urgency of rate hikes.