Global Markets Rally as US Moves to Ease Middle East Tensions

British stocks made gains on Tuesday after reports emerged that the U.S. might halt its military campaign in the Middle East. This news provided some relief to global equity markets, even as investors grappled with a potentially difficult month ahead due to ongoing geopolitical instability.

The FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 indexes rose, despite the energy sector underperforming. This volatility in energy came as the market weighed the implications of the conflict nearing a resolution. Conversely, precious metals saw an upturn as investors sought out safe haven assets like gold amidst inflation concerns.

While British shop price inflation increased, causing supply chain anxieties, the Bank of England remains cautious about future policy decisions. On the corporate front, Unilever is in advanced discussions for a significant merger, indicating continued strategic maneuvering within the consumer goods sector.