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Global Markets Rally as US Moves to Ease Middle East Tensions

British stocks surged on Tuesday following news that the U.S. may end military actions in the Middle East. Despite a promising day, main indexes are still set for their worst month since 2020 amidst economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, gold prices boosted precious metals, and consumer firms eyed major mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:45 IST
Global Markets Rally as US Moves to Ease Middle East Tensions
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British stocks made gains on Tuesday after reports emerged that the U.S. might halt its military campaign in the Middle East. This news provided some relief to global equity markets, even as investors grappled with a potentially difficult month ahead due to ongoing geopolitical instability.

The FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 indexes rose, despite the energy sector underperforming. This volatility in energy came as the market weighed the implications of the conflict nearing a resolution. Conversely, precious metals saw an upturn as investors sought out safe haven assets like gold amidst inflation concerns.

While British shop price inflation increased, causing supply chain anxieties, the Bank of England remains cautious about future policy decisions. On the corporate front, Unilever is in advanced discussions for a significant merger, indicating continued strategic maneuvering within the consumer goods sector.

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