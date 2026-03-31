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Russia Warns of Retaliation Over Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Russia has issued a warning of retaliatory actions if other countries allow Ukraine to use their airspace for drone attacks on its Baltic ports. The announcement follows increased Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil export infrastructure over the past month, targeting ports such as Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:47 IST
Russia Warns of Retaliation Over Ukrainian Drone Strikes
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In a stern warning, Russia announced it would respond if other countries permitted Ukraine to utilize their airspace for launching drone attacks on Russian Baltic ports. This warning was delivered by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Over the past month, Ukraine has intensified its assaults on Russia's oil export infrastructure, carrying out some of the most significant drone strikes in the ongoing conflict. These attacks have primarily targeted the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

While efforts are ongoing to safeguard all critical infrastructure, Peskov acknowledged that guaranteeing 100% protection against "terrorist attacks" remains challenging.

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