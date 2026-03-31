Russia Warns of Retaliation Over Ukrainian Drone Strikes

In a stern warning, Russia announced it would respond if other countries permitted Ukraine to utilize their airspace for launching drone attacks on Russian Baltic ports. This warning was delivered by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Over the past month, Ukraine has intensified its assaults on Russia's oil export infrastructure, carrying out some of the most significant drone strikes in the ongoing conflict. These attacks have primarily targeted the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

While efforts are ongoing to safeguard all critical infrastructure, Peskov acknowledged that guaranteeing 100% protection against "terrorist attacks" remains challenging.