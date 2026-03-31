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Kremlin's Tepid Response to Easter Energy Truce Proposal

The Kremlin reacted indifferently to President Zelenskiy's proposal for an Easter truce focused on the energy sector. While Ukraine showed willingness to cease hostilities if Russia stopped targeting its energy infrastructure, Moscow emphasized the need for a broader peace agreement rather than discussing specifically detailed proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:55 IST
Kremlin's Tepid Response to Easter Energy Truce Proposal
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The Kremlin reacted tepidly on Tuesday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestion of an Easter truce focused on energy systems. Moscow indicated it had yet to see comprehensive details and stressed the preference for an overall peace agreement.

President Zelenskiy communicated on Monday through a WhatsApp chat with reporters that Ukraine was open to halting hostilities if Russia ceased its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Kyiv signaled readiness for an Easter ceasefire, contingent on Russia's cessation of assaults, but the Kremlin maintained its stance favoring broader peace negotiations rather than isolated truces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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