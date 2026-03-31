Kremlin's Tepid Response to Easter Energy Truce Proposal

The Kremlin reacted tepidly on Tuesday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestion of an Easter truce focused on energy systems. Moscow indicated it had yet to see comprehensive details and stressed the preference for an overall peace agreement.

President Zelenskiy communicated on Monday through a WhatsApp chat with reporters that Ukraine was open to halting hostilities if Russia ceased its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Kyiv signaled readiness for an Easter ceasefire, contingent on Russia's cessation of assaults, but the Kremlin maintained its stance favoring broader peace negotiations rather than isolated truces.

(With inputs from agencies.)