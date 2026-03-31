Tensions Rise as Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Easter Truce Proposal

The Kremlin has dismissed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposal for an Easter truce that would focus on pausing attacks on the energy sector, opting instead for broader peace discussions. Zelenskiy's offer comes amid a spike in global energy prices and continuous conflict.

Ukraine's President asserted on Monday that the country was prepared to halt long-range strikes if Russia ceased its assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian side received indirect signals from allies to consider scaling back attacks, especially in light of recent targets in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism towards the truce initiative, pointing to a lack of clearly defined proposals from Ukraine. He emphasized that President Zelenskiy should work towards a comprehensive peace agreement rather than transient ceasefires.

(With inputs from agencies.)