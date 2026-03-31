Cairo's Dimmed Nights: Coping with Energy Crisis Amid Regional Turmoil

In downtown Cairo, late-night activities are coming to a halt sooner than usual as streets empty earlier in response to rising energy costs propelled by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Shops shutter after evening prayers, and once-vibrant boulevards sit under reduced lighting.

This change aims to cut back on electricity use, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly citing a doubling of the nation's energy import bill. The economic implications are broad, affecting commerce, social life, and even putting tourism revenues at risk. Businesses are struggling with reduced hours, impacting their bottom lines.

While some view these changes as temporary adjustments, for others, they usher in a challenging period of fiscal restraint and altered lifestyles. The Egyptian government walks a tightrope, trying to conserve energy without harming the key tourism sector, vital for foreign currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)