Cairo's Dimmed Nights: Coping with Energy Crisis Amid Regional Turmoil
Cairo is adjusting to early closures and dimmed street lighting as the city grapples with rising energy costs due to geopolitical events. These changes impact the economy, social life, and tourism, challenging the capital's famed late-night culture. Business owners and residents navigate new routines amid fiscal strain and inflation risks.
In downtown Cairo, late-night activities are coming to a halt sooner than usual as streets empty earlier in response to rising energy costs propelled by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Shops shutter after evening prayers, and once-vibrant boulevards sit under reduced lighting.
This change aims to cut back on electricity use, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly citing a doubling of the nation's energy import bill. The economic implications are broad, affecting commerce, social life, and even putting tourism revenues at risk. Businesses are struggling with reduced hours, impacting their bottom lines.
While some view these changes as temporary adjustments, for others, they usher in a challenging period of fiscal restraint and altered lifestyles. The Egyptian government walks a tightrope, trying to conserve energy without harming the key tourism sector, vital for foreign currency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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