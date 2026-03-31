Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Conflict and Oil Price Hikes

The dollar is on track for its most significant monthly rise since July, establishing itself as the premier safe asset amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Surging oil prices and a backdrop of global economic uncertainty have helped solidify the dollar's standing, even as other currencies falter.

Key developed market currencies remain largely stable, with minor gains noted in the yen, euro, and pound. Yet, these currencies are on course for substantial monthly declines. The dollar maintains strength, fueled by the U.S.'s energy export capabilities and investors seeking refuge in cash amidst ongoing conflicts.

The Middle East crisis, including attacks on oil tankers and strategic strait closures, continues to impact global energy prices and market stability. As Asian and European currencies face significant pressures, the strong U.S. dollar reflects broader economic shifts, overshadowing other safe assets like gold and government bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)