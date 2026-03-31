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West Asia Conflict's Ripple Effect on Indian Elections and Economy

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat warns that the West Asia conflict and India's diplomatic stance could impact assembly elections and the economy. With ties to Iran and the Gulf, 1.25 crore Indians in the region could face consequences. PM Modi engages global leaders to navigate crisis impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:14 IST
West Asia Conflict's Ripple Effect on Indian Elections and Economy
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress figure, Harish Rawat, expressed concerns on Tuesday regarding the potential 'psychological impact' that the escalating West Asia conflict might have on India's assembly elections in four states and a union territory. Rawat criticized India's diplomatic handling, citing historical ties with Iran as crucial leverage being underutilized.

In addition to the political ramifications, Rawat highlighted the economic dangers posed by turmoil in the Gulf region, where an estimated 1 to 1.25 crore Indians are employed. The conflict, marked by a joint US-Israel strike on Iranian soil resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could deeply affect India's economic interests, given its strong connections with Iran and Gulf countries.

As assembly elections unfold in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, Prime Minister Modi has intensified diplomatic talks, including a recent dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These discussions aim to address regional security challenges and safeguard energy infrastructure, critical for India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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