Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Exports

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Ust-Luga port on Tuesday, marking the fifth attack in just ten days. The strikes, as reported by industry sources, have hit an oil loading terminal, intensifying Russia's challenges in exporting crude oil.

Kyiv has been ramping up its assault on Russia's oil export infrastructure, launching its most intense drone campaigns in over four years, significantly impacting the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk. Reuters analysis suggests these attacks, combined with other strategic hits, have disrupted approximately 40% of Russia's oil export capacity.

Responses to the attacks have been swift. Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed injuries among civilians, including children, and reported damage to infrastructure, though he stated efforts to restore services were underway. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the strikes as 'terrorist attacks' and highlighted ongoing efforts to protect Russia's critical infrastructure from future assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)