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Wall Street Surges on Middle East Conflict De-escalation Rumors

Wall Street's main indexes rose as markets reacted to a reported potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. The S&P 500 and Dow had faced declines, influenced by U.S. President's willingness to end military actions. Energy sectors gained while inflation concerns grew due to oil price spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:54 IST
Wall Street Surges on Middle East Conflict De-escalation Rumors
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Wall Street's major indexes appeared to climb on Tuesday following reports suggesting a potential ease in the Middle East conflict. The report, which hinted at President Donald Trump's readiness to conclude military operations against Iran, had a calming effect on investors who witnessed the S&P 500 and Dow experience substantial declines since September 2022.

Oil prices remained erratic, yet March saw the S&P 500 energy index record the only positive sector gain, rising over 11%, marking its largest quarterly gain ever. Mark Malek, Chief Investment Officer at Siebert Financial, expressed that although oil prices stayed elevated due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, investors hoped for a swift resolution.

Last week's market correction left the Dow and Nasdaq 10% below their record highs, confirmed by the Russell 2000. Investors anticipate upcoming labor data and insights from Fed policymakers. Inflation worries have resurfaced, affecting expectations on the Federal Reserve's easing policies. Notably, Nvidia's investment in Marvell Technology and other corporate developments have influenced market movements.

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