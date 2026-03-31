Left Menu

Government Hikes APM Gas Price Amid Global Energy Crisis

The government has increased the administered price mechanism (APM) gas price for state producers to USD 7 per mmBtu. This revision impacts industries such as fertiliser and CNG. The price adjustment, amid rising global energy costs, forms part of a broader strategy to provide flexibility in gas pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:22 IST
Government Hikes APM Gas Price Amid Global Energy Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to raise the administered price mechanism (APM) gas price for state-run producers, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL), to USD 7 from USD 6.75 per mmBtu, as mentioned in an official notification. This revision affects gas from legacy fields under controlled pricing.

APM gas constitutes roughly 60% of domestic production, impacting industries including fertilizer production and CNG supply. The increase aligns with the government's 2023 pricing strategy. Prices for natural gas from established ONGC and OIL fields are now 10% of the Indian Crude Basket monthly average, bounded by a price floor of USD 4 and a ceiling of USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

The rise to USD 7 considers the impacts of geopolitical strains on global energy resources and the resulting 50% surge in crude oil prices. Additionally, the government allows a 20% premium for gas from new wells and interventions by state producers, alongside pricing freedom for challenging extraction fields like Reliance Industries' KG-D6 fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving the Legacy: Nalanda University's Modern Renaissance

Reviving the Legacy: Nalanda University's Modern Renaissance

 India
2
Tensions of an Interfaith Marriage End in Tragedy

Tensions of an Interfaith Marriage End in Tragedy

 India
3
IBBI Suspends Insolvency Professional for Mismanagement

IBBI Suspends Insolvency Professional for Mismanagement

 India
4
Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks

Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026