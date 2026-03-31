Canadian Economy Faces Fragile Start Amid Tariff Pressures and Global Tensions

The Canadian economy faced a fragile start to the year as GDP recorded a modest 0.1% growth in January, supported by most goods-producing industries overcoming lingering manufacturing weaknesses. Statistics Canada revealed this slight economic uplift follows a 0.2% increase in December, highlighting the economy's vulnerability amid external pressures.

Despite analysts predicting no growth for January, underlying challenges persist. Canada's manufacturing sector, impacted by tariffs from the Trump administration on crucial exports such as steel, autos, and aluminum, continues to drag the economy. Uncertainty surrounding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) further dampens economic prospects, with a critical review looming.

Meanwhile, economists warn of potential further impacts on growth due to high crude oil prices stemming from tensions in the Middle East. Michael Davenport, a senior economist at Oxford Economics, noted prevailing uncertainties from trade policies and global events. While expectations for interest rate changes remain stable for the coming months, financial markets anticipate a rate increase later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)