Dollar Dips Amid Conflict Uncertainty as Iran-U.S. Tensions Simmer

The dollar slipped on Tuesday amid reports of potential de-escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict involving Iran, but retained momentum for its strongest quarter since Q3 2024. The currency's safe-haven appeal remained supported by persistent uncertainty over the conflict's duration.

President Donald Trump reportedly expressed readiness to halt military operations against Iran, despite ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Simultaneously, Iran's attack on an oil tanker emphasized the ongoing tensions. Trump's comments urged uninvolved nations to act in securing oil passages.

Market experts, like Scotiabank's Shaun Osborne, view the dollar as overvalued but consider it bolstered by continued war-related risk aversion. Despite oscillating communications and uncertainty over conflict evolution, the dollar serves as a resilient safe-haven asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)