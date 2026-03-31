Goa Shipyard Limited Bolsters India's Naval Might with Dual Maritime Milestones

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has marked a significant milestone in enhancing India's maritime capabilities. The Defence Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Defence, celebrated the ceremonial launch of the Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) INS Shachi for the Indian Navy. This was swiftly followed by the successful delivery of the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Achal to the Indian Coast Guard.

The launch of INS Shachi represents a crucial addition to the Indian Navy's capabilities. The event was graced by Smt. Shagun Sobti, alongside Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, illustrating the government's commitment to strengthening indigenous naval prowess. According to releases, the delivery of ICGS Achal, accepted by its Commanding Officer in the presence of DIG VK Parmar of the Indian Coast Guard, promises to boost coastal surveillance and national security operations.

Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director of GSL, emphasized the shipyard's robust execution and operational excellence, achieving these dual milestones. He noted that GSL has launched 14 vessels in 600 days, demonstrating its industrial capacity and commitment to timely delivery. The platforms, featuring over 65 percent indigenous content, align with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, establishing GSL as a vital force in defense shipbuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)